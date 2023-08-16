Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 25,295 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,136,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.40% of Ecolab worth $188,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $5,172,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

ECL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.01. 130,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.58. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.