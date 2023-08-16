Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,346,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292,065 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $87,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,630,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 62,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,413. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

