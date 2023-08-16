Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $126.74 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.57% of Badger Meter worth $126,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Badger Meter by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BMI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,712. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.16 and a 52-week high of $170.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

