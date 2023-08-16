Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $206.75 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,142 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.88% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $206,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.13. 556,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,716. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.07. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

