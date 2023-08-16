Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $240 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,406 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $240,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.48. The company had a trading volume of 185,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

