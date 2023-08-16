Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $343.99 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,732,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,952 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 1.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $343,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,455,000 after purchasing an additional 118,951 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.92. The stock had a trading volume of 155,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,920. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $244.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.