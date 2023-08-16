Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $576.13 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,139,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises approximately 2.4% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.90% of Aptiv worth $576,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,468,000 after acquiring an additional 125,879 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Aptiv by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,227,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,278,000 after acquiring an additional 487,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $382,261,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.02. 435,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,198. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.