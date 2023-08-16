Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,070 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.30% of Analog Devices worth $303,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.86. 1,534,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,172. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.20 and a 200 day moving average of $186.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

