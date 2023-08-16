Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,527 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 1.56% of Repligen worth $145,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of RGEN traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.57. 100,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,963. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $134.64 and a 52 week high of $251.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.44.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

