Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 719,258 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162,771 shares of the software’s stock after selling 719,258 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $155,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.74. 19,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,362. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $688,538.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,811.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 9,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $688,538.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,811.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $7,442,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,025 shares of company stock worth $18,330,125. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Read More

