Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. Truist Financial cut their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,937. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

