Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 3.8%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.03. 555,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,626,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Get Infinera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFN

Infinera Stock Down 4.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Infinera

The firm has a market cap of $907.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Infinera by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.