Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Innovative International Acquisition stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Innovative International Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Innovative International Acquisition by 147.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

