Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Director Acquires $49,500.00 in Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) Director Gilad Shany acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,265,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,228.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gilad Shany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Gilad Shany acquired 28,328 shares of Innovid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $33,710.32.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Gilad Shany acquired 32,660 shares of Innovid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $34,946.20.

Innovid Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE CTV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 204,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Innovid Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Innovid from $1.10 to $1.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovid by 353.6% in the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,779,658 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Innovid by 364.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 107,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 84,242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Innovid in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovid in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the second quarter worth about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

