Innovis Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,114 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Innovis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $109.37. 691,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,781,534. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

