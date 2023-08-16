Innovis Asset Management LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 336,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.24.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

