Innovis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Innovis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.85. 49,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,034. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

