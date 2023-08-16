Innovis Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.16. 221,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

