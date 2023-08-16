Innovis Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.5% of Innovis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,710 shares of company stock worth $2,197,197. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CL King started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Get Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 904,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,103. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.