Innovis Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $850.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $351.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $869.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $720.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

