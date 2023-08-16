Innovis Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Innovis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,935 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.1% of Innovis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $12,055,230,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,537,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,643,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

