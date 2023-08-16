Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Short Interest Up 7.6% in July

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

INZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other Inozyme Pharma news, Director Pivotal Bioventure Partners Fu bought 833,333 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,923,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INZY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 394,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

