Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Announces Earnings Results

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, reports. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 326.36% and a negative return on equity of 172.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Inpixon Stock Performance

NASDAQ INPX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Inpixon has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Inpixon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inpixon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Inpixon by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

