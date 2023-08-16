Insider Buying: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Buys 91,013 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 91,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $409,558.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,730,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,287,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Expensify Price Performance

Expensify stock remained flat at $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $307.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.33. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXFY shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

