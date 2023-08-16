Insider Selling: Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Insider Sells 5,965 Shares of Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.3 %
BLDR stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.24. 912,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average of $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.