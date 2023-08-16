Insider Selling: Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Insider Sells 5,965 Shares of Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.3 %

BLDR stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.24. 912,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average of $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

