Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00.

Ciena Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,721. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 43,496 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Ciena by 42.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $53,846,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

