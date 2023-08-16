Insider Selling: CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Director Sells 282 Shares of Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) Director John T. Mills sold 282 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $22,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CONSOL Energy stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,677. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

