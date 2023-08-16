Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Sells 15,572 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,242,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, June 2nd, Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24.

Datadog Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,263,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,388. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.15 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.49.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 166.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

