Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 29,502 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 29,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,657,835.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 698,291 shares in the company, valued at $62,909,036.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Matthew Jacobson sold 19,645 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $1,770,407.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Matthew Jacobson sold 40,800 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $3,932,304.00.

Datadog Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,263,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -349.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

