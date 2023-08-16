Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Ying Liu sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $37,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $142,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Expensify Trading Down 0.2 %

EXFY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 670,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,116. The company has a market cap of $307.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.33. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXFY. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Loop Capital lowered Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

