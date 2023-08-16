Insider Selling: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $544,437.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

LBAI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 243,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $884.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lakeland Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.