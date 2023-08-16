Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 6,695 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,695 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $144,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,208,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,098,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,536 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $147,582.88.
- On Monday, August 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,817 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $177,289.56.
- On Monday, July 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $236,222.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $414,816.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $392,544.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $398,808.00.
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $394,632.00.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $374,680.00.
- On Friday, June 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $153,138.75.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $209,768.25.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. 24,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $25.30.
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
