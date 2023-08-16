Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 6,695 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,695 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $144,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,208,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,098,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,536 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $147,582.88.

On Monday, August 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,817 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $177,289.56.

On Monday, July 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $236,222.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $414,816.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $392,544.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $398,808.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $394,632.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $374,680.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $153,138.75.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $209,768.25.

NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. 24,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 142.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 41.7% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

