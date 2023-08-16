Insider Selling: News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) General Counsel Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

News Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. News’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of News

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of News by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

