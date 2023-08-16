Insider Selling: News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) General Counsel Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.69.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. News’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of News by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
