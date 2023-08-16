Insider Selling: Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Director Sells 77,991 Shares of Stock

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) Director Kim P. Kamdar sold 77,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $44,454.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,471.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Singular Genomics Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,407. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 16.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

