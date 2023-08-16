Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 18,950 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Insperity Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 284,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,665. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average of $117.02. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on NSP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Insperity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Insperity by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after buying an additional 87,011 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Insperity by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Insperity by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 31,447 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.