Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTE. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 2nd quarter worth $2,191,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the second quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 155,746 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

