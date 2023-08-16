Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278,638 shares of company stock valued at $95,600,016 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,825.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 894,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 548.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,332,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 3.9 %

IAS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 772,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.61. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAS. TheStreet lowered Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Integral Ad Science

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.