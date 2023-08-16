Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 309,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 739,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

IAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $318,412.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,582.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $167,936.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,292.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $318,412.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,582.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278,638 shares of company stock worth $95,600,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

