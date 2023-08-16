Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lessened by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,828 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,134. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.7 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

Get Our Latest Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.