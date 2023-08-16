International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

