Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,212.36

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,212.36 ($53.44) and traded as high as GBX 4,278 ($54.27). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,259 ($54.03), with a volume of 128,822 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.47) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($55.82) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.47) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,060 ($51.50).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,251.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,211.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,351.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a GBX 37.70 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,123.60%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

