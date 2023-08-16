inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTT. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 9,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.
