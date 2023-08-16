Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,996 shares of company stock worth $8,607,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

