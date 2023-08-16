Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Roth Mkm

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 158,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,137. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $136.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.