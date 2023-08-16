Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.3% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after buying an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,432,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,388,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,113,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.