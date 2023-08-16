Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,589 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.24% of Intuitive Surgical worth $216,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.42. 105,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.64. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

