Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 614,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. 319,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,420. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.