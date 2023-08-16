Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.19. 14,157,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,077,250. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.74.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

