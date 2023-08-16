Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.8% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,479,060,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $364.44. 18,955,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,089,699. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.74.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

