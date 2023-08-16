Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 12,697 call options on the company. This is an increase of 83% compared to the average volume of 6,940 call options.
StoneCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,801. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $14.83.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
Get Our Latest Report on StoneCo
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
